Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Unveils Youth Empowerment Push with Smartphones and Medical Education Boost
The Uttar Pradesh government has approved initiatives including free smartphone distribution to empower youth and the establishment of medical colleges in underserved areas via PPP. A budget of Rs 4,000 crore supports smartphone distribution under the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana, alongside medical education expansion and ITI upgrades.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move aimed at boosting youth empowerment and healthcare, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet has approved several ambitious projects, including a large-scale distribution of smartphones and the establishment of medical colleges in underserved districts through Public-Private Partnerships (PPP).
The Swami Vivekananda Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana will see the distribution of 25 lakh smartphones to eligible youths, backed by a budget of Rs 4,000 crore for the financial year 2024-25. This initiative intends to technologically empower students in higher, technical, and healthcare education sectors.
In healthcare reforms, the Cabinet sanctioned operating medical colleges in PPP mode in districts like Hathras, Kasganj, and Baghpat, which lack such facilities. Additionally, the government also partnered with Tata Technologies to upgrade ITIs and create innovation centers, further boosting educational infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
