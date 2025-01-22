Ciudad Juarez: Shelter on the Edge of Mass Deportations

In light of President Donald Trump's deportation policies, Mexican authorities are constructing extensive tent shelters in Ciudad Juarez to accommodate returning Mexicans. Enrique Licon, a local official, reports that these shelters, capable of housing thousands, will be operational shortly as part of a nationwide plan across northern cities.

The shelters are designed to offer temporary housing, meals, medical care, and help with identity documents. The Mexican government has also prepared buses to transport deported individuals back to their hometowns. This preparation comes in response to Trump's proposed mass deportations, which could affect around 5 million unauthorized Mexican immigrants in the U.S.

Despite governmental assurances of readiness, critics express concern over potential overcrowding of border cities. Recent administrative changes, such as the end of the CBP One program, heighten these worries. Economic difficulties further challenge Mexico's capacity to support returning deportees, potentially destabilizing regions dependent on remittance.

