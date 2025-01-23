Visa Suspension Shocks Afghan Refugees in Pakistan
The Trump administration's halt on refugee visa processing has left Afghan students in Islamabad devastated. The move affects thousands, disrupting plans as they await U.S. resettlement. Many feel betrayed after extensive vetting and preparations. The suspension jeopardizes hopes, education, and safety, causing widespread despair.
The Trump administration's decision to pause visa processing for refugees has sown confusion and despair among Afghan students in Islamabad's English schools, eager to start new lives in the United States.
Classes, once filled with energy, have fallen silent. Students like Sayed Hasib ullah and his peers, already in resettlement limbo for years, are shocked by the sudden lack of hope following the announcement.
The cancellation of thousands of flights compounds the difficulty for Afghans, including military families and long-term allies, who invested years in U.S.-sanctioned ventures and feel abandoned by the very nation that promised support.
(With inputs from agencies.)
