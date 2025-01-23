Ashoka University Students Protest Security Overhaul
Students at Ashoka University, Sonipat, have launched a protest against new security measures they deem invasive, including vehicle checks and a ban on cigarettes and alcohol. The changes, implemented on January 17, have led to significant backlash, with a petition surpassing 1,100 signatures.
Students at Haryana's Ashoka University have taken a stand against recent security measures introduced by the administration. These include vehicle checks, cigarette and alcohol bans, and shifting student movement to a new gate. The protests erupted following a January 13 email from the Vice President of Operations.
The student body, along with some faculty members, criticized the protocols as invasive. Complaints include invasive vehicle searches, which purportedly extend to the belongings of taxi drivers and family members on move-in days. A petition against these measures has gathered significant support.
Protests on January 19 saw students gathering at Gate 2, facing administrative attempts to deter them. Additional security was deployed, and the atrium floor was intentionally wetted to prevent gatherings. The Left-backed All India Students' Association has condemned these acts, citing privacy rights violations.
