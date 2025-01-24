Left Menu

Schools in Crisis: Climate's Growing Impact on Global Education

A UNICEF report reveals that extreme weather conditions disrupted education for 242 million children across 85 countries. Heatwaves, floods, and cyclones were the primary causes, with low-income regions in Asia and Africa being severely affected. This highlights the urgent need to equip schools for climate resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Capetown | Updated: 24-01-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 09:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Last year, around 242 million children in 85 countries experienced interruptions in their education due to extreme weather events, according to a new report by the United Nations Children's Fund released on Friday.

The report highlights that one in seven school-aged children globally missed out on schooling because of climate disasters like heatwaves, flooding, and cyclones. These interruptions were particularly severe in low-income countries across Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

With the world seeing its hottest year on record, heatwaves accounted for most school closures in 2024. UNICEF emphasizes the poor adaptation of educational infrastructures to withstand such climatic challenges, urging immediate action to protect future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

