Schools in Crisis: Climate's Growing Impact on Global Education

Last year, around 242 million children in 85 countries experienced interruptions in their education due to extreme weather events, according to a new report by the United Nations Children's Fund released on Friday.

The report highlights that one in seven school-aged children globally missed out on schooling because of climate disasters like heatwaves, flooding, and cyclones. These interruptions were particularly severe in low-income countries across Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

With the world seeing its hottest year on record, heatwaves accounted for most school closures in 2024. UNICEF emphasizes the poor adaptation of educational infrastructures to withstand such climatic challenges, urging immediate action to protect future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)