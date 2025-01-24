Assam's Ambitious Revamp: A New Era for Rural Schools

The Assam government is set to transform the infrastructure of 252 rural schools by building new structures, spending over Rs 1,800 crore, officials have confirmed. This significant investment is part of a larger project announced in last year's budget to modernize education facilities across the state.

According to Mamata Hojai, Director of Secondary Education, selection of these schools follows inputs from MLAs across Assam's 126 assembly constituencies. Construction work has already begun in most locations, with completion expected by next year. The overall expenditure for each school is estimated at Rs 7 crore to Rs 8 crore.

The expansion initiative, which aims to transform 322 schools with a total budget of Rs 2,369.86 crore, was heralded by Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog. However, details on potential changes to education mediums remain undecided, pending further government decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)