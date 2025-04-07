Left Menu

Congress MLA Lashes Out at Centre Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Act

Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone criticizes the Centre for violating constitutional principles through the Waqf Amendment Act, which he claims disregards the sentiments of Muslims. He calls for protests against the bill, highlighting concerns over its impact on federalism and secularism.

Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
On Monday, Congress MLA Irfan Hafeez Lone accused the Centre of egregiously violating constitutional principles, including federalism and secularism, in the implementation of the Waqf Amendment Act. Lone argued that the act marginalizes Muslim sentiment and contravenes the rule of law and democratic norms.

Launching a scathing critique, People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para similarly lambasted the National Conference-led Jammu and Kashmir government. He criticized their alleged facilitation of BJP policies, particularly regarding the contentious Waqf Amendment Bill.

As tensions simmered, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed vehement protests from opposition MLAs, who demanded a debate on the bill's implications. Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather cited the sub-judice status of the issue as a barrier to discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

