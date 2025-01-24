Education Controversy: PDP Criticizes 'Propaganda' Tiranga Rally

The Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP) has raised serious allegations against the Jammu and Kashmir government, accusing it of turning the education system into a propaganda machine. The PDP contends that students were coerced into attending a Tiranga rally orchestrated by the ABVP, an RSS-affiliated student organization known for its nationalist stance.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti slammed the J&K Education Department, under the National Conference's rule, for mandating schoolchildren's attendance at this rally. Mufti argued that such directives undermine the educational ethos by forcing ideological participation, characterizing these actions as unacceptable.

Further criticism came from PDP's Waheed Para, who noted that J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah previously opposed such directives. Para claims this marks a notable shift in the government's actions, highlighting the administration's unfulfilled election promises, including Article 370 restoration and legal reforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)