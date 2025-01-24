Controversy Clouds BPSC CCE 2024 Results Amidst Negative Scores
Over 1,400 candidates scored negatively in the BPSC's 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination 2024, sparking protests over alleged irregularities. Despite a challenging paper, several candidates gave incorrect answers to simple questions. Legal actions seek exam cancellation amid re-exam orders for some due to a paper leak incident.
More than 1,400 candidates scored negative marks in the Bihar Public Service Commission's 70th Integrated Combined Competitive Examination 2024, leading to significant controversy and protests within the state.
Allegations of irregularities have surrounded the examination results, which were announced recently. Despite the complexity of the test, numerous candidates failed to answer basic questions correctly, prompting criticism from officials.
The examination is further marred by allegations of a question paper leak, necessitating a re-examination for over 12,000 candidates at a particular Patna exam center, while legal proceedings are underway to address concerns about the exam's legitimacy.
