Punjab Government Takes Action Against School for Corporal Punishment

The Punjab School Education Department made significant moves on Friday by suspending a principal and dismissing a campus manager at a Ludhiana government school. These officials faced repercussions after students, who arrived late, were subjected to manual labor as punishment.

The incident prompted Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains to express strong disapproval via social media platform X, stating the actions were completely unacceptable. In response, he announced the dismissal of the campus manager and the suspension of the school's principal.

Minister Bains has warned educators to maintain a respectful and safe school environment, underscoring the government's commitment to prioritizing student well-being and dignity. Actions compromising these values will face strict consequences.

