FIITJEE Centres in Crisis: Closures, Resignations and Legal Troubles Unfold

In a significant disruption, FIITJEE centres across Delhi-NCR have seen sudden closures, with many teachers resigning amid allegations of salary non-payment. This has left students and parents, who have paid hefty fees for coaching, in uncertainty.

Formal complaints have been filed, leading to FIRs against two FIITJEE centres in Noida and Ghaziabad. Parents reported that the centres closed without prior notice, and attempts to contact authorities went unanswered.

Ex-teachers cite irregular salary payments as their reason for leaving, while complaints suggest the centres were operating without legal registration. Authorities are now investigating the legality of these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)