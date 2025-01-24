Left Menu

FIITJEE Centres in Crisis: Closures, Resignations and Legal Troubles Unfold

Several FIITJEE centres in Delhi-NCR have abruptly closed, leading to widespread teacher resignations due to unpaid salaries. Parents have filed complaints, with FIRs lodged against centres in Noida and Ghaziabad. The closures have financially and academically impacted numerous students who had paid significant advance fees for coaching services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 22:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 22:28 IST
FIITJEE Centres in Crisis: Closures, Resignations and Legal Troubles Unfold
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant disruption, FIITJEE centres across Delhi-NCR have seen sudden closures, with many teachers resigning amid allegations of salary non-payment. This has left students and parents, who have paid hefty fees for coaching, in uncertainty.

Formal complaints have been filed, leading to FIRs against two FIITJEE centres in Noida and Ghaziabad. Parents reported that the centres closed without prior notice, and attempts to contact authorities went unanswered.

Ex-teachers cite irregular salary payments as their reason for leaving, while complaints suggest the centres were operating without legal registration. Authorities are now investigating the legality of these operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025