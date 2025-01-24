FIITJEE Centres in Crisis: Closures, Resignations and Legal Troubles Unfold
Several FIITJEE centres in Delhi-NCR have abruptly closed, leading to widespread teacher resignations due to unpaid salaries. Parents have filed complaints, with FIRs lodged against centres in Noida and Ghaziabad. The closures have financially and academically impacted numerous students who had paid significant advance fees for coaching services.
- Country:
- India
In a significant disruption, FIITJEE centres across Delhi-NCR have seen sudden closures, with many teachers resigning amid allegations of salary non-payment. This has left students and parents, who have paid hefty fees for coaching, in uncertainty.
Formal complaints have been filed, leading to FIRs against two FIITJEE centres in Noida and Ghaziabad. Parents reported that the centres closed without prior notice, and attempts to contact authorities went unanswered.
Ex-teachers cite irregular salary payments as their reason for leaving, while complaints suggest the centres were operating without legal registration. Authorities are now investigating the legality of these operations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Infernos and Insufficient Water: LA’s Fierce Battle Against Wildfires
Inferno in LA: Fires Raze Iconic Neighborhoods as Stars Flee
Blazing Threat: Hollywood Hills Wildfire Expands
Hollywood Stars Evacuate as Wildfires Blaze Through Los Angeles
Wildfires Threaten NFL Game Plans as Los Angeles Battles Flames