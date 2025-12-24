Stokes Stands Firm with Duckett Amidst On-field Struggles and Off-field Probes

Ben Duckett, England's under-pressure opener, retains his spot in the XI for the upcoming Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, following public support from captain Ben Stokes despite Duckett's subpar performance in the Ashes series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is investigating after a video surfaced allegedly showing Duckett intoxicated and lost during their break in Noosa, which quickly circulated on social media platform X.

Despite these challenges, Stokes remains steadfast in his support for Duckett, highlighting his value to the team both on and off the field, while announcing squad changes that see Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson taking critical roles in the forthcoming Test.

