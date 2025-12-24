Left Menu

Stokes Stands Firm with Duckett Amidst On-field Struggles and Off-field Probes

England's Ben Duckett remains in the squad for the Boxing Day Test despite struggling in the Ashes series and facing an ECB investigation. Captain Ben Stokes offers full support, emphasizing team welfare. Changes in the line-up include Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson joining the team for crucial matches ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 12:36 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 12:36 IST
Ben Duckett (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ben Duckett, England's under-pressure opener, retains his spot in the XI for the upcoming Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, following public support from captain Ben Stokes despite Duckett's subpar performance in the Ashes series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) is investigating after a video surfaced allegedly showing Duckett intoxicated and lost during their break in Noosa, which quickly circulated on social media platform X.

Despite these challenges, Stokes remains steadfast in his support for Duckett, highlighting his value to the team both on and off the field, while announcing squad changes that see Jacob Bethell and Gus Atkinson taking critical roles in the forthcoming Test.

(With inputs from agencies.)

