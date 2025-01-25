DMK Youth Wing Rises in Protests Against UGC Draft Regulations
The DMK youth wing, led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, plans to stage a protest in Delhi against the Centre's draft UGC regulations. They claim these regulations threaten state education rights and continue the imposition of Hindi, attacking Tamil Nadu's autonomy and federalism.
- Country:
- India
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing is set to stage a significant protest in the nation's capital against the newly proposed UGC draft regulations, as announced by DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.
DMK MPs will also participate in the protest, voicing concerns over the Centre's alleged attempts to infringe upon states' educational rights. Stalin made these announcements during the Tamil Mozhi Thiyagigal Naal, an event commemorating the state's historic anti-Hindi agitation.
Stalin accused the BJP-led central government of trying to undermine Tamil Nadu's autonomy by promoting Hindi and Sanskrit. He asserted that the state remains resolute in opposing these impositions that threaten its political, economic, and social structure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vijay Slam Tamil Nadu Govt Over Unfulfilled NEET Promise
Political Clash in Tamil Nadu: Governor vs. Chief Minister
Tamil Nadu Leaders Unite in Festive Spirit to Celebrate Pongal
Tamil Nadu Dragons Edge Delhi SG Pipers in a Thrilling Hockey India League Encounter
Tamil Nadu Honors Heroes: CM Pongal Medals Awarded