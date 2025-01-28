Left Menu

Devastating Cuts to U.S. Foreign Aid Ignite Global Panic

Massive reductions to U.S. foreign aid proposed by President Trump have raised alarms among global aid groups. The pause in aid, in line with Trump's "America First" policy, affects programs such as landmine clearance and HIV treatment, leaving vulnerable populations at significant risk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 23:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 23:38 IST
Devastating Cuts to U.S. Foreign Aid Ignite Global Panic

Field hospitals in refugee camps and drug programs are set to suffer as President Donald Trump considers deep cuts to U.S. foreign aid. The president has paused aid from the U.S. Agency for International Development for a 90-day review, causing concern among worldwide aid groups reliant on such support.

Humanitarian organizations and U.N. agencies warn that their ability to provide essential food and healthcare services could be severely impacted if the freeze becomes permanent. With the U.S. contributing substantially to global aid, the potential cuts pose a significant threat.

The repercussions extend to health services, where lifesaving drugs for diseases like HIV are at risk, affecting millions reliant on them. Despite some waivers being granted for emergency food aid, other critical programs may face drastic limitations, raising fears of a humanitarian crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

