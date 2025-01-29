Left Menu

My Chhota School Launches Transformative BPL Shift Program

My Chhota School, India's largest preschool chain, launched its BPL Shift program to provide quality education to children from Below Poverty Line and underprivileged families. The program offers affordable fees, free meals, and engaging activities, with widespread media coverage and community involvement.

Updated: 29-01-2025 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

My Chhota School, India's largest preschool chain, has embarked on an ambitious initiative titled the BPL Shift program. This transformative effort is designed to deliver quality education and support to children from Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, aiming to bridge educational divides and offer equal learning opportunities.

The program kicked off with a vibrant event, where over 100 children received essential supplies like lunch boxes and stationery. Additionally, the event saw active community participation, drawing more than 100 parents to highlight the crucial role early childhood education plays in shaping young lives.

With extensive media coverage, the initiative secured 20 new admissions at reduced costs, promising nutritious meals and comprehensive care. Spanning major BPL demographics, the program underscores My Chhota School's commitment to ensuring that educational rights are accessible to every child, irrespective of their economic status.

