SPJIMR Celebrates Milestone with 100th PGEMP Batch

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) marks a milestone with its 100th PGEMP batch. A celebratory event features panel discussions, the launch of an impact book, and esteemed alumni sharing insights on fostering continuous learning and leadership development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-01-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 18:22 IST
In a significant achievement, S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has celebrated the milestone of its 100th Post Graduate Executive Management Programme (PGEMP) batch. A grand event, held on January 24th at the Mumbai campus, gathered industry leaders, distinguished alumni, and faculty members.

Highlights of the celebration included panel discussions on continuous learning and leadership development, emphasizing strategies for navigating dynamic business environments. The launch of the PGEMP Impact Book also spotlighted the program's transformative contributions over its two-decade journey.

Prof. Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR, highlighted the mutual benefits of the program, stating it fosters engagement with industry partners to directly address corporative needs, ultimately aiding in national capability-building efforts. The function recognized PGEMP's industry partners for their vital role in fostering leader development.

