Trump's Executive Orders Reshape U.S. Education Funding
President Donald Trump is set to sign a series of executive orders affecting U.S. educational institutions. Key measures include reallocating federal funds to support school choice, restricting funding for schools endorsing critical race theory, and altering funding policies for native and military families.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:15 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to sign several executive orders impacting education funding, according to the White House.
The initiatives aim to redirect federal support towards private and religious schools, cancel federal funds for schools promoting critical race theory, and enable military families to utilize Pentagon resources for school choice.
Additionally, changes are proposed for Native American students in Bureau of Indian Education facilities, with emphasis on using federal funds for diverse educational options.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Satyendar Jain's Crowdfunding Call: 'Kaam Ki Rajneeti' in Focus
Delhi High Court Denies Bail to NSCN-IM Leader Alemla Jamir in Terror Funding Case
Crowdfunding Fuels Campaigns: AAP Leaders Gather Big Support
World Bank Halts Gabon Funding Amidst Debt Crisis
CSBAG Decries Low Prosecution of GBV Cases, Calls for Increased Funding and Systemic Reforms