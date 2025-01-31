UFC's Bryce Mitchell Stirs Controversy with Hitler Remarks
UFC fighter Bryce Mitchell sparked outrage with comments where he praised Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust. UFC President Dana White condemned the remarks as 'beyond disgusting.' White stressed the need for Mitchell to be educated on World War II facts but confirmed no disciplinary action would be taken.
UFC featherweight fighter Bryce Mitchell has found himself at the center of a storm after comments made about Adolf Hitler during the first episode of his podcast 'ArkanSanity.'
Mitchell, aged 30, controversially described Hitler as a 'good guy' and shockingly denied the reality of the Holocaust. These statements have provoked widespread outrage.
In response, UFC President Dana White stated at a press conference that the comments were 'beyond disgusting,' underscoring the necessity for proper historical education. However, White clarified that the UFC would not impose any disciplinary measures against Mitchell, citing freedom of expression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Slams Mohan Bhagwat's Ram Temple Remarks
Gehlot Defends Rahul Gandhi Amid Controversy Over Remarks
Congress Challenges RSS Chief's Controversial 'True Independence' Remarks
Scindia Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Amid Controversial Remarks
Controversy Erupts Over Ram Temple Remarks: Banerjee Challenges Bhagwat