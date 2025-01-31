Left Menu

Milano-Cortina 2026 Olympics: Racing Against Time

The sliding center for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics is on schedule to be delivered, with track icing set to begin next month. Despite tight deadlines, organizers plan for pre-homologation by March. They have also chosen Lake Placid as a backup if needed.

31-01-2025
The sliding centre for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics will be ready on schedule, with track icing to begin next month, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). The venue, which will host bobsleigh, luge, and skeleton events, is under tight construction timelines.

The decision to build a new facility rather than using an existing one in a neighboring country heightened deadlines, prompting concerns from the IOC over costs and preparation time. However, Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi expressed confidence, detailing an action plan targeting track icing by February and pre-homologation by March.

Organizers introduced Lake Placid, USA, as a contingency plan if timelines falter, a choice that did not require IOC approval. They're also racing to complete the Arena Santa Giulia for ice hockey, with delivery anticipated in late 2025, just before the Games commence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

