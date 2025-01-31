Left Menu

CL Educate Strengthens Market Presence with DEX Acquisition

CL Educate has acquired the Digital Exam Assessment (DEX) business from NSEIT, enhancing its role in the expanding assessments market in India. The acquisition, valued at Rs 230 crore with a potential earn-out, aligns with CL Educate's strategy to diversify into new education sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 20:17 IST
CL Educate Strengthens Market Presence with DEX Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

CL Educate, a key player in the education sector, has announced the acquisition of the Digital Exam Assessment (DEX) business, part of NSEIT, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India. This strategic move is set to bolster CL Educate's foothold in the burgeoning assessments market.

The assessment market in India is currently valued at approximately Rs 7,000 crore, with projections indicating a growth rate of 12% CAGR, expected to reach Rs 13,500 crore by 2028. By acquiring DEX for an upfront payment of Rs 230 crore and an additional Rs 75 crore tied to future performance, CL Educate aims to broaden its scope within the education domain.

Satya Narayanan R, Chairman of CL Educate, described the acquisition as transformative, enabling the company to offer advanced digital assessment solutions globally. The acquisition supports the company's vision of innovation and scalability in assessments, benefitting students, institutions, and corporations alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025