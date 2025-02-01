Future-Proofing Education: Union Budget 2025-26 Drives AI Revolution in India

The Union Budget 2025-26 has been met with enthusiasm by educators for its ambitious plans to enhance Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education and cultivate a strong talent base. High-profile announcements include establishing Centers of Excellence focused on AI, underscoring the government's commitment to skilling and workforce development in India.

Industry leaders note that the Rs 500 crore allocation for these centers is crucial for fostering innovation and competitiveness on a global scale. Additionally, strategic investments in education infrastructure and skill development programs signify a thoughtful approach to nurturing a future-ready workforce capable of thriving in the digital economy.

The Budget further encourages inclusive growth through initiatives like elevating healthcare education and supporting underrepresented communities, ensuring that the initiative to transform India into a leading AI nation is comprehensive and equitable.

(With inputs from agencies.)