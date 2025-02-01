Tragic School Incident in Kota: Girl Dies as Wall Collapses

A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Kota where a seven-year-old girl, Rohini, died after a toilet wall collapsed at her government school. The accident has sparked outrage, resulting in the suspension of three teachers for negligence.

Rohini, a Class 1 student, was critically injured when the wall crumbled while she was inside the bathroom at the Government Upper Primary School in Darbechi. Despite immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital later that day.

Following the incident, her family filed a complaint leading to the registration of a case under Section 194. Villagers staged protests demanding justice and compensation, prompting officials to offer immediate support to the family.

(With inputs from agencies.)