Tragic School Incident in Kota: Girl Dies as Wall Collapses
A seven-year-old girl named Rohini died after a school toilet wall collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota. The tragedy led to protests and suspension of three teachers for negligence. A detailed investigation is ongoing, and compensation has been offered to the grieving family.
A tragic incident unfolded in Rajasthan's Kota where a seven-year-old girl, Rohini, died after a toilet wall collapsed at her government school. The accident has sparked outrage, resulting in the suspension of three teachers for negligence.
Rohini, a Class 1 student, was critically injured when the wall crumbled while she was inside the bathroom at the Government Upper Primary School in Darbechi. Despite immediate medical attention, she succumbed to her injuries at a private hospital later that day.
Following the incident, her family filed a complaint leading to the registration of a case under Section 194. Villagers staged protests demanding justice and compensation, prompting officials to offer immediate support to the family.
