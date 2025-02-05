Shaping Future Leaders: Imarticus Learning and PwC Academy's GenAI Training Initiative
Imarticus Learning has joined forces with PwC Academy in India to offer a comprehensive programme on Generative AI (GenAI) for young professionals. This collaboration targets the enhancement of digital skills in industries poised for transformation. The four-month course covers AI tools such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and more.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to bolster the skills of digital professionals, Imarticus Learning has teamed up with PwC Academy in India to provide specialized training in Generative AI (GenAI).
The initiative aims to prepare young professionals for the rapidly transforming industries with industry-leading training and certification. Announced as part of their collaborative effort, the 'Generative AI for Managers' programme caters to working professionals with up to eight years of experience, focusing on key AI platforms.
With its headquarters in Mumbai, Imarticus Learning is known for being a certified preparation partner for high-profile accounting and finance certifications, further underscoring its commitment to professional development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Marco Rubio Confirmed as US Secretary of State: A Hawkish Stance Against China and Support for India
Odisha to Spearhead India's Mining Growth: CM Majhi
India Pioneers Sustainable Rubber Production with iSNR Launch
Nagpur: India's Emerging Urban Jewel Shaping the Future
Fueling Change: Key Events in India's Energy and Transport Sectors