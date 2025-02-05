Shaping Future Leaders: Imarticus Learning and PwC Academy's GenAI Training Initiative

In a strategic move to bolster the skills of digital professionals, Imarticus Learning has teamed up with PwC Academy in India to provide specialized training in Generative AI (GenAI).

The initiative aims to prepare young professionals for the rapidly transforming industries with industry-leading training and certification. Announced as part of their collaborative effort, the 'Generative AI for Managers' programme caters to working professionals with up to eight years of experience, focusing on key AI platforms.

With its headquarters in Mumbai, Imarticus Learning is known for being a certified preparation partner for high-profile accounting and finance certifications, further underscoring its commitment to professional development.

