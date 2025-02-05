Left Menu

Shaping Future Leaders: Imarticus Learning and PwC Academy's GenAI Training Initiative

Imarticus Learning has joined forces with PwC Academy in India to offer a comprehensive programme on Generative AI (GenAI) for young professionals. This collaboration targets the enhancement of digital skills in industries poised for transformation. The four-month course covers AI tools such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and more.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 15:07 IST
Shaping Future Leaders: Imarticus Learning and PwC Academy's GenAI Training Initiative
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster the skills of digital professionals, Imarticus Learning has teamed up with PwC Academy in India to provide specialized training in Generative AI (GenAI).

The initiative aims to prepare young professionals for the rapidly transforming industries with industry-leading training and certification. Announced as part of their collaborative effort, the 'Generative AI for Managers' programme caters to working professionals with up to eight years of experience, focusing on key AI platforms.

With its headquarters in Mumbai, Imarticus Learning is known for being a certified preparation partner for high-profile accounting and finance certifications, further underscoring its commitment to professional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025