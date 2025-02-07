Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Minister Announces Tough Penalty for Teachers Guilty of Sexual Offence

Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has declared a new policy of cancelling the degree certificates of teachers found guilty of sexual offences. This measure aims to prevent future misconduct and deter others by revoking credentials, alongside legal action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 07-02-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 20:31 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister Announces Tough Penalty for Teachers Guilty of Sexual Offence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu is introducing a stringent new measure to tackle sexual misconduct in schools. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced that teachers found guilty of such offences will face the cancellation of their degree certificates, in addition to legal proceedings.

The announcement follows an alleged sexual assault incident involving three teachers at a government middle school in Krishnagiri district on a 13-year-old student. The teachers have been suspended by the education department and arrested under various sections of the POCSO Act.

Minister Poyyamozhi emphasized that this revocation of credentials is intended to act as both punishment and deterrent, preventing offenders from gaining employment elsewhere. This development marks a significant step in addressing and curbing sexual offences in educational institutions across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025