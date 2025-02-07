Tamil Nadu Minister Announces Tough Penalty for Teachers Guilty of Sexual Offence

Tamil Nadu is introducing a stringent new measure to tackle sexual misconduct in schools. School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi announced that teachers found guilty of such offences will face the cancellation of their degree certificates, in addition to legal proceedings.

The announcement follows an alleged sexual assault incident involving three teachers at a government middle school in Krishnagiri district on a 13-year-old student. The teachers have been suspended by the education department and arrested under various sections of the POCSO Act.

Minister Poyyamozhi emphasized that this revocation of credentials is intended to act as both punishment and deterrent, preventing offenders from gaining employment elsewhere. This development marks a significant step in addressing and curbing sexual offences in educational institutions across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)