Left Menu

Shanti Educational Initiatives: Skyrocketing Profits and Growth

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL), an Ahmedabad-based education services provider, reported a 10-fold increase in net profit for Q3 2024-25. The company's total income surged over five times to Rs 20.94 crore compared to the previous year's quarter, reflecting strong growth across its entities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 15:04 IST
Shanti Educational Initiatives: Skyrocketing Profits and Growth
  • Country:
  • India

Ahmedabad's Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) has made headlines with a striking 10-fold increase in net profits for the October-December quarter. This financial leap is attributed to a significant boost in the company's total income, which saw a five-fold rise to Rs 20.94 crore for Q3 of 2024-25, up from Rs 4 crore in the same period last year, according to a company statement.

For the December quarter of 2024-25, the company's profit after tax (PAT) reached Rs 1.95 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 16.89 lakh in Q3FY24. Over a nine-month period, SEIL's total income more than doubled, rising to Rs 43.24 crore compared to Rs 18.80 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Shanti Educational Initiatives continued its impressive financial performance with a net profit of Rs 7.5 crore from April to December FY25, a notable rise from Rs 4.73 crore reported in 9MFY24. The company attributes its remarkable growth to strong development across all its entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025