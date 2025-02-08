Shanti Educational Initiatives: Skyrocketing Profits and Growth

Ahmedabad's Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd (SEIL) has made headlines with a striking 10-fold increase in net profits for the October-December quarter. This financial leap is attributed to a significant boost in the company's total income, which saw a five-fold rise to Rs 20.94 crore for Q3 of 2024-25, up from Rs 4 crore in the same period last year, according to a company statement.

For the December quarter of 2024-25, the company's profit after tax (PAT) reached Rs 1.95 crore, a substantial increase from Rs 16.89 lakh in Q3FY24. Over a nine-month period, SEIL's total income more than doubled, rising to Rs 43.24 crore compared to Rs 18.80 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Shanti Educational Initiatives continued its impressive financial performance with a net profit of Rs 7.5 crore from April to December FY25, a notable rise from Rs 4.73 crore reported in 9MFY24. The company attributes its remarkable growth to strong development across all its entities.

(With inputs from agencies.)