Paving the Path for Inclusion: Assam's Vision for India's First Divyang University
The Assam government has requested the establishment of India's first Divyang University to empower people with disabilities. Assam's Social Justice Minister Pijush Hazarika discussed this proposal with Union Minister Virendra Kumar, emphasizing education's role in societal progress. The plan also includes hostel facilities under the PM-AJAY scheme.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 17:44 IST
The Assam government is pushing for the establishment of the nation's first Divyang University aimed at empowering individuals with disabilities.
On Saturday, Assam's Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pijush Hazarika, presented this request to Union Minister Virendra Kumar in New Delhi.
During their meeting, Hazarika highlighted the need for such a university to boost education and skill development for differently-abled citizens, reflecting on societal progress and nation-building.
