Paving the Path for Inclusion: Assam's Vision for India's First Divyang University

The Assam government is pushing for the establishment of the nation's first Divyang University aimed at empowering individuals with disabilities.

On Saturday, Assam's Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pijush Hazarika, presented this request to Union Minister Virendra Kumar in New Delhi.

During their meeting, Hazarika highlighted the need for such a university to boost education and skill development for differently-abled citizens, reflecting on societal progress and nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)