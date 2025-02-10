China's Marriage Dilemma: A Nation's Quest to Reverse Population Decline

Despite concerted efforts by Chinese authorities, marriage rates in the country plummeted by 20% last year. With a staggering drop from 7.68 million registered marriages to just over 6.1 million, officials are grappling with the societal implications of a declining population.

The rising costs of childcare and education are deterring many young Chinese couples from tying the knot. Economic uncertainty has further exacerbated the situation, leaving graduates questioning their future and financial stability. This reluctance to marry and start families is a major concern for the government.

China, home to 1.4 billion people, is aging rapidly. Authorities have introduced measures like 'love education' in colleges to promote the joys of marriage and family. Yet, despite a slight rise in births, the nation's population saw its third consecutive year of decline, underscoring the urgent need for effective intervention.

(With inputs from agencies.)