Ashoka University Launches Havells School of Management & Leadership

Ashoka University has announced the establishment of the Havells School of Management & Leadership, backed by a Rs 250 crore grant from Havells India. The school aims to offer innovative undergraduate programs blending liberal arts and management, preparing leaders dedicated to societal impact and national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 13:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards reshaping management education, Ashoka University has inaugurated the Havells School of Management & Leadership, thanks to a substantial Rs 250 crore grant from Havells India.

The new school will pioneer unique undergraduate programs in Applied Liberal Arts and Management, a first for India, with the goal of being a globally recognized top-tier undergraduate management program. This collaboration aims to nurture future leaders who are both aware and responsive to today's economic and social challenges.

Anil Rai Gupta, Managing Director of Havells India, emphasized the partnership's belief in education's transformative power, underscoring its potential to mold future leaders amidst a rapidly evolving global business landscape. The initiative marks Havells India's largest educational endowment to date with Ashoka, continuing the philanthropic legacy of the Gupta family.

(With inputs from agencies.)

