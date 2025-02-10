Rajasthan Governor Suspends University Vice Chancellor Amid Misconduct Allegations

In a significant move, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has suspended the Vice Chancellor of Jai Narayan Vyas University, Prof. K.L. Srivastava. The suspension comes after an investigation revealed allegations against Srivastava for misuse of position and negligence in government duties.

The probe, conducted by the Divisional Commissioner, Jodhpur, unearthed prima facie evidence of financial mismanagement, prompting swift action from the Governor. According to the governor's office, the inquiry committee, established in December 2024, found Srivastava guilty of the accusations, leading to his immediate suspension.

The Governor exercised his statutory powers to enforce the suspension, underscoring the university's commitment to integrity and financial accountability. The affair highlights the ongoing emphasis on accountability in educational institutions within Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)