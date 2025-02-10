Left Menu

Education Minister Urges Professors to Uphold Mamata Banerjee’s Vision

West Bengal's Education Minister, Bratya Basu, urged members of TMC's professors' wing to uphold Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ideology and democratically counter opposing political forces. Speaking at a meeting, Basu emphasized promoting Mamata's 'humanist' approach amidst efforts to disrupt the state's higher education system by right and left groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:08 IST
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu has called on the college and university professors' wing of the TMC to fight against opposing political ideologies in a democratic manner, urging them to align with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's vision.

In a closed-door meeting with the West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA), Basu accused adversaries of intending to disrupt the state's higher education system. He emphasized the need to counteract the influence of both BJP and Marxist ideologies, urging members to become followers of Mamata Banerjee.

Basu stressed that only Mamata Banerjee's approach is genuinely humanist. He urged the WBCUPA members to work actively in their institutions to promote this ideology, avoiding any statements that might conflict with state policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

