Controversy Erupts Over PM SHRI Scheme: Tamil Nadu's Standoff

Several letters have been sent by the Ministry of Education to the Tamil Nadu government over the past two years, urging it to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the PM SHRI school scheme in the state.

The outreach efforts were highlighted by the ministry sources on Monday following accusations by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who claimed the Central government had 'openly blackmailed' the state by reallocating funds originally intended for Tamil Nadu to other states.

The PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme aims to upgrade 14,500 schools nationwide, benefiting 1.8 million students, and embodying the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. However, Tamil Nadu, along with West Bengal, Kerala, and Delhi, has yet to formalize an agreement with the ministry for this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)