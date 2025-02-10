Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over PM SHRI Scheme: Tamil Nadu's Standoff

Tamil Nadu government has not signed an MoU for the PM SHRI school scheme, leading to accusations from Chief Minister MK Stalin against the Central government for diverting funds to other states. The Ministry of Education urges cooperation for scheme benefits that align with NEP 2020 objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 18:10 IST
Controversy Erupts Over PM SHRI Scheme: Tamil Nadu's Standoff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Several letters have been sent by the Ministry of Education to the Tamil Nadu government over the past two years, urging it to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the implementation of the PM SHRI school scheme in the state.

The outreach efforts were highlighted by the ministry sources on Monday following accusations by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who claimed the Central government had 'openly blackmailed' the state by reallocating funds originally intended for Tamil Nadu to other states.

The PM Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme aims to upgrade 14,500 schools nationwide, benefiting 1.8 million students, and embodying the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. However, Tamil Nadu, along with West Bengal, Kerala, and Delhi, has yet to formalize an agreement with the ministry for this initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025