Championing Values: Sudha Murty's Call for Storytelling in Schools

Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty has called on the union government to allocate funds for schools to construct halls dedicated to teaching values through storytelling. During a parliamentary debate on the Budget, Murty highlighted the plan's potential for cultivating well-rounded citizens.

Murty, an engineer-turned-philanthropist, praised the Budget for its benefits to the middle-class but stressed the need for character-building in education. She argued that while academic subjects are taught, value-based education is often neglected, leaving children without essential citizenship skills.

Drawing from her own experience, Murty described the impact of storytelling on children's development. She recounted how an initiative to create story-based learning spaces in schools yielded positive results. Advocating for storytelling sessions and teacher training, Murty cited India's rich tradition of storytelling as an educational asset requiring government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)