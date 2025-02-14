Teacher Arrested for Misconduct: A Shocking Incident in Odisha's Jajpur District

In a disturbing incident from Odisha's Jajpur district, a government school teacher was arrested on charges of misconduct after allegedly inappropriately touching a 13-year-old female student. The arrest occurred on Friday, following significant local uproar.

The event came to light when the victim confided in her mother, leading to her father reporting the incident to the school's headmaster. Dissatisfied with the headmaster's inaction, the victim's family reached out to the local block education officer, yet was met with further inaction.

This prompted local villagers, including students, to stage a protest. Their demands for justice were acknowledged when the sub-divisional police officer promised action. Consequently, the accused teacher was arrested in Bhubaneswar, and the district education officer has since suspended him.

