Teacher Arrested for Misconduct: A Shocking Incident in Odisha's Jajpur District

A teacher in Odisha's Jajpur district was arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching a class seven girl in school. The incident was initially ignored by school and police authorities, prompting protests from local villagers. The teacher was later arrested and suspended by the district education officer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a disturbing incident from Odisha's Jajpur district, a government school teacher was arrested on charges of misconduct after allegedly inappropriately touching a 13-year-old female student. The arrest occurred on Friday, following significant local uproar.

The event came to light when the victim confided in her mother, leading to her father reporting the incident to the school's headmaster. Dissatisfied with the headmaster's inaction, the victim's family reached out to the local block education officer, yet was met with further inaction.

This prompted local villagers, including students, to stage a protest. Their demands for justice were acknowledged when the sub-divisional police officer promised action. Consequently, the accused teacher was arrested in Bhubaneswar, and the district education officer has since suspended him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

