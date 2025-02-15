Droupadi Murmu Lauds Technological Prowess at BIT Mesra's Jubilee Celebration

At the platinum jubilee celebration of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the remarkable advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning that are shaping the future. She commended India's efforts to integrate AI into higher education, citing BIT Mesra as a leading institution in this domain.

The President called attention to the potential of technology to transform societies while cautioning against neglecting traditional knowledge sources. She emphasized that technological opportunities should be inclusive, benefiting all sections of society, including marginalized groups. President Murmu also lauded BIT Mesra's contributions to the fields of space engineering and rocket science, along with the institution's role as a pioneer in innovation.

Industrialist C K Birla reiterated BIT Mesra's commitment to research and development, emphasizing its role in nation-building. The institute, home to India's first space engineering department, continues to introduce industry-driven programs and expand its reach in diverse academic fields.

(With inputs from agencies.)