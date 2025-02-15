Left Menu

Droupadi Murmu Lauds Technological Prowess at BIT Mesra's Jubilee Celebration

President Droupadi Murmu praised the advancements at Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra during its platinum jubilee, highlighting efforts in AI integration into education. Emphasizing the importance of technological advancements benefitting all, she celebrated BIT's legacy in space engineering and innovation. Industrialist C K Birla reaffirmed BIT's commitment to research and nation-building.

Updated: 15-02-2025 20:50 IST
At the platinum jubilee celebration of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra, President Droupadi Murmu highlighted the remarkable advancements in artificial intelligence and machine learning that are shaping the future. She commended India's efforts to integrate AI into higher education, citing BIT Mesra as a leading institution in this domain.

The President called attention to the potential of technology to transform societies while cautioning against neglecting traditional knowledge sources. She emphasized that technological opportunities should be inclusive, benefiting all sections of society, including marginalized groups. President Murmu also lauded BIT Mesra's contributions to the fields of space engineering and rocket science, along with the institution's role as a pioneer in innovation.

Industrialist C K Birla reiterated BIT Mesra's commitment to research and development, emphasizing its role in nation-building. The institute, home to India's first space engineering department, continues to introduce industry-driven programs and expand its reach in diverse academic fields.

