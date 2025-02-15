Left Menu

Campus Crisis: Student's Tragic Death Ignites Iranian Protests

Tensions rise at Tehran University following the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old student Amir Mohammad Khaleqi. The tragedy has triggered protests demanding increased campus security. Concerns grow as authorities, already under pressure from economic woes, strive to prevent the unrest from escalating further.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The death of Amir Mohammad Khaleqi, a 19-year-old business student, in a robbery has ignited protests at Tehran University, according to state media reports. The incident, which occurred late Wednesday, has intensified public anger as Iran grapples with high inflation and a weakening currency. Concerns are mounting over potential repeats of protests like those in 2022.

Khaleqi was reportedly stabbed by motorcycle robbers near his dormitory. The attack spurred student protests demanding improved security on campus, with social media footage showing confrontations with plainclothes security personnel. Although reports indicate several detentions during the unrest, governmental sources claim only one student was briefly held.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has instructed the science minister to address the situation promptly to prevent the protests from spreading. Mentioning "rogue forces," Pezeshkian hinted at hardline security agents and emphasized the need to keep them out of Tehran University premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

