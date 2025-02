NAAC Overhauls Assessment Process Amid Quality Concerns

The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) has taken stringent action, dismissing a fifth of its assessors for failing to meet quality standards, according to officials. This move follows demands for improved assessment reliability.

In response to alleged assessment irregularities, NAAC is shifting its review process online, eliminating physical inspections in colleges while maintaining a hybrid approach for universities. This step is part of a broader effort to ensure credibility and transparency.

A Central Bureau of Investigation probe into bribery allegations involving NAAC assessors accelerated these reforms, prompting NAAC to overhaul its system by recruiting over 1,000 new, well-qualified reviewers.

(With inputs from agencies.)