Language Row Escalates in Tamil Nadu: A Tug of War Over NEP and Two-Language Policy

In Tamil Nadu, the language debate intensified as state Governor R N Ravi's support for the National Education Policy (NEP) drew criticism from the ruling DMK party. Chief Minister M K Stalin firmly opposed the alleged imposition of a third language, citing it as unnecessary for the state's educational framework.

Governor Ravi criticized Tamil Nadu's adherence to a strict two-language policy, expressing concerns that it renders the southern region a 'neglected backyard.' His comments, seen as provocative by the DMK, highlight ongoing linguistic and cultural tensions in the Dravidian heartland.

Amid mutual accusations, the dialogue underscores a deeper struggle over the imposition versus the choice of languages in education. Governor Ravi emphasizes the potential benefits of NEP, while the DMK counter argues the protection of Tamil language and culture from perceived external pressure.

