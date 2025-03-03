Campus Turmoil: Student Activists Clash with Political Wings Amidst Strike in West Bengal

On Monday, West Bengal witnessed clashes between student activists from Leftist groups and the Trinamool Congress' student wing across various districts. The unrest followed a statewide strike by the CPI(M)'s student wing, SFI, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Reports of conflict emerged from locations including Medinipur, Siliguri, and Kolkata, with campuses appearing deserted as students and faculty stayed away. The strike's primary target was Bratya Basu, after events at Jadavpur University left two students injured on March 1 during a protest against him.

Despite the turmoil, the strike did not disrupt vehicular traffic or the commencement of the West Bengal board class 12 examinations. However, tensions remain high as student groups continue to demand Basu's resignation and accountability for recent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)