Left Menu

Campus Turmoil: Student Activists Clash with Political Wings Amidst Strike in West Bengal

Student activists clashed with political wings in West Bengal following a strike called by CPI(M)'s SFI. The protest demanded the resignation of Education Minister Bratya Basu, leading to clashes across various districts. Despite tensions, higher secondary exams proceeded without disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:17 IST
Campus Turmoil: Student Activists Clash with Political Wings Amidst Strike in West Bengal
Education Minister Bratya Basu
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, West Bengal witnessed clashes between student activists from Leftist groups and the Trinamool Congress' student wing across various districts. The unrest followed a statewide strike by the CPI(M)'s student wing, SFI, demanding the resignation of Education Minister Bratya Basu.

Reports of conflict emerged from locations including Medinipur, Siliguri, and Kolkata, with campuses appearing deserted as students and faculty stayed away. The strike's primary target was Bratya Basu, after events at Jadavpur University left two students injured on March 1 during a protest against him.

Despite the turmoil, the strike did not disrupt vehicular traffic or the commencement of the West Bengal board class 12 examinations. However, tensions remain high as student groups continue to demand Basu's resignation and accountability for recent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025