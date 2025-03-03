Left Menu

Teen's Journey: From Exams to Construction Site

A 17-year-old boy from Delhi fled home to avoid exams, traveling over 2,000 km to work in construction. A missing report was filed, leading to his recovery in Tamil Nadu. Uninterested in studies, he preferred labor over academics.

Teen's Journey: From Exams to Construction Site
A 17-year-old boy from Rohini, Delhi, fled his home to escape the pressure of final exams, reports an official. The young student traveled over 2,000 kilometers to find work as a laborer at a construction site.

The missing person's report, filed on February 21 at Budh Vihar Police Station, prompted authorities to launch a search operation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh revealed that the boy, a class 11 student at a prestigious Connaught Place school, had expressed no interest in studies.

The investigation discovered that he had reached Bangalore and begun working there, highlighting the complex issues teenagers face today. Ultimately, the boy was located in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, residing in a slum near the construction site.

