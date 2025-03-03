Jharkhand Unveils Ambitious Education and Healthcare Development Plans

The Jharkhand government has unveiled an extensive plan to transform the state's educational and healthcare landscape. Announced by Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore during the budget presentation, the proposal includes the establishment of two new universities, five law colleges, and six medical colleges.

In pursuit of enhancing vocational education, a skill and fin-tech university are set to be developed, with dedicated business and mass communication schools envisioned for cities including Jamshedpur and Ranchi. Furthermore, the budget also outlines plans for law colleges in several major cities to foster legal studies.

The healthcare sector is not overlooked, with proposals for medical colleges in key regions such as Khunti and Dhanbad, alongside a new medical facility in Ranchi. Significant budget allocations are earmarked for primary, secondary, higher, and technical education, with funds also directed to bolster MSMEs and create new sports training centers.

