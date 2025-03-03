Campus Clash: WBCUPA vs. Jadavpur's Ultra-Left

The West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA), aligned with Trinamool Congress, accused left and ultra-left student groups at Jadavpur University of attempting to physically attack Education Minister Bratya Basu. The incident occurred during a protest that followed the association's meeting, where students allegedly sought confrontation.

At a press conference, WBCUPA member Arnab Saha cited disruptions despite Basu's willingness to meet student representatives. After accepting their memorandum during a break, the minister waited to discuss their demands, including timely student union elections. However, the situation escalated as students crowded Basu's car, nearly causing him to trip amid the commotion.

Saha refuted claims of TMC outsiders on campus, asserting that all attendees were respected educators. He described the protestors' actions, including vandalizing Basu's car, as a deliberate agenda contrary to peaceful discussions. Despite the confrontation, the WBCUPA maintained its right to convene at the university with proper authorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)