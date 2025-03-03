Left Menu

Campus Clash: WBCUPA vs. Jadavpur's Ultra-Left

The West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA) claims that leftist student groups at Jadavpur University attempted to physically harm Education Minister Bratya Basu during a protest at their meeting. Despite provocations, Basu remained restrained, accepting a memorandum from student representatives and offering dialogue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-03-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 22:02 IST
Campus Clash: WBCUPA vs. Jadavpur's Ultra-Left
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA), aligned with Trinamool Congress, accused left and ultra-left student groups at Jadavpur University of attempting to physically attack Education Minister Bratya Basu. The incident occurred during a protest that followed the association's meeting, where students allegedly sought confrontation.

At a press conference, WBCUPA member Arnab Saha cited disruptions despite Basu's willingness to meet student representatives. After accepting their memorandum during a break, the minister waited to discuss their demands, including timely student union elections. However, the situation escalated as students crowded Basu's car, nearly causing him to trip amid the commotion.

Saha refuted claims of TMC outsiders on campus, asserting that all attendees were respected educators. He described the protestors' actions, including vandalizing Basu's car, as a deliberate agenda contrary to peaceful discussions. Despite the confrontation, the WBCUPA maintained its right to convene at the university with proper authorization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025