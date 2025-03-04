Delhi's EWS Admission Lottery: A Transparent Approach
Delhi's Education Minister, Ashish Sood, announced that the first draw of lots for EWS admissions for 2025-26 will occur on March 5, ensuring transparency with parent and media presence. The draw is set to accommodate 38,000 students out of 2.5 lakh applicants, with a raised income eligibility limit to Rs 5 lakh.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to enhance transparency in the admission process under the EWS category, Delhi's Education Minister Ashish Sood announced that the first draw of lots for the 2025-26 academic session will take place on March 5. The draw will be held in the Conference Room of the Education Department at the Old Secretariat.
Sood emphasized that the draw, scheduled for Wednesday at 2.30 PM, will be conducted transparently in the presence of parents and media representatives. To manage space constraints at the venue, multiple television screens will provide enhanced visibility for attendees.
He revealed that out of the 2.5 lakh applications received, the draw will admit 38,000 students. The income eligibility for admission has been increased to Rs 5 lakh. A computerized draw of lots will be televised, and a standard SOP will ensure transparency, with admitted students receiving official documentation post-verification.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- EWS
- admission
- lottery
- education
- transparency
- 2025-26
- parents
- media
- eligibility
ALSO READ
Sukma's Leap from Insurgency to Education
Steppingstone: Bridging Culinary Education and Industry
Suresh Sathyanarayanan Celebrates Leadership in Global Education Innovation
Tamil Nadu Assembly Gears Up for 2025-26 Budget Session
Rising Tensions in Tamil Nadu: Sexual Misconduct Allegations Shake State's Educational Institutions