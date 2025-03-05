Left Menu

Jadavpur University Protests Surge as Students Demand Justice

Protests at Jadavpur University continue as students demand action over alleged assaults and a hit-and-run incident involving an education minister's car. They set a deadline for Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta to address their concerns, threatening intensified action if their demands remain unmet.

Protests at Jadavpur University extended into a third day as students pressed for action following alleged assaults and a hit-and-run incident involving a government minister's car. The students issued a 4 p.m. ultimatum for Vice-Chancellor Bhaskar Gupta to respond to their grievances, warning of escalated protests if ignored.

The demanding students accused the vice-chancellor and university officials of insufficient urgency in addressing the crisis. "VC Bhaskar Gupta has shown no courtesy or urgency to meet us despite our demands," a student from a Left-aligned group claimed.

The demonstrations were spearheaded by the All India Democratic Students' Organisation, with other leftist groups also participating. Students seek action against Education Minister Bratya Basu, whose vehicle allegedly injured a student, demanding legal accountability and healing facilitation for those affected.

