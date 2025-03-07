Jindal India Institute launches India’s first M.A. in India Studies

New Delhi, 7 Marcch, 2025: The Jindal India Institute (JII) of the O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) successfully hosted the launch of its fully online, one-year Master of Arts (M.A.) in India Studies programme on 05 March 2025 at the JGU International Academy, Taj Mahal Hotel, Man Singh Road, New Delhi. The M.A. in India Studies is a landmark initiative and the first full-degree Master's programme in India Studies offered by an Indian university. It facilitates engagement with India through a scholarly lens rooted in its own intellectual traditions and contemporary realities. In an era marked by India's growing global influence, this programme addresses the increasing demand for a nuanced and interdisciplinary understanding of the 1.5-billion-strong country's perspective, context, and worldview. The programme is designed as a 100% online learning experience, providing flexibility for learners, especially working professionals, to engage with India's diverse cultural and intellectual landscape from anywhere in the world. The programme is particularly beneficial for international audiences including diplomats, members of the global Indian diaspora, business professionals, Indophiles, as well as budding scholars of India and South Asia, who seek to critically examine and appreciate the complexities of India's civilisation and contemporary significance of the world's largest democracy with scholarly depth, objectivity, and insight. The event featured a panel discussion titled "Engaging with India: The Role of Specialised Knowledge about India for Effective Diplomacy," which brought together four distinguished diplomats who have engaged with India at the highest levels. The panellists included H.E. Prof. (Dr.) Anil Sooklal (High Commissioner of South Africa to India), H.E. Mr. Mariano Agustín Caucino (Ambassador of Argentina to India), H.E. Mr. Ganbold Dambajav (Ambassador of Mongolia to India), and H.E. Mr. Roman Babushkin (Minister-Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission, Embassy of Russia). Each of the panellists shared their insights on how deeper, specialised knowledge of India enhances diplomatic effectiveness and strengthens bilateral and multilateral relationships. The panellists also recounted their experiences with and impressions of India, reflecting on its vastness, complexity, and growing significance. H.E. Mr. Mariano Agustín Caucino admitted that he arrived with limited knowledge of India but soon realised its sheer scale and dynamism, calling it "the country of the future." H.E. Mr. Ganbold Dambajav spoke of Mongolia's deep-rooted spiritual ties with India, remarking, "We must speak about karma since we are in India," while acknowledging that he is still discovering its immense diversity of languages, traditions, and belief systems. He also mentioned that India is considered a "spiritual neighbour" in Mongolia. H.E. Mr. Roman Babushkin, describing himself as an Indophile, highlighted the personal warmth that Russian diplomats experience in India and observed that "two things you don't find anywhere else – Indian weddings and Indian elections." H.E. Prof. (Dr.) Anil Sooklal, also a member of the Indian diaspora, described the M.A. in India Studies programme as a "necessity" and expressed hope that it would become a trendsetter in advancing a deeper, multidimensional understanding of India. He also underscored India's extraordinary diversity, noting, "Every state is like a different country," and emphasised the importance of such a programme in helping the world engage with India on its own terms. The audience comprised of over 45 distinguished guests, including diplomats from various embassies, top journalists, and senior members of the international community in New Delhi. The event also provided an overview of the course structure and key learning objectives.

The launch of the M.A. in India Studies marks a significant step towards establishing a more structured and interdisciplinary approach to studying India. Prof. (Dr.) C. Rajkumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University and President of the Jindal India Institute, highlighted the need for such an initiative, stating, "Despite India's rich intellectual traditions and its historical and contemporary significance, efforts to study India within its own universities have often been fragmented, lacking a systematic, interdisciplinary approach that provides a truly comprehensive understanding of the country. While institutions worldwide have established dedicated centres for India Studies, similar initiatives within India remain limited. The Jindal India Institute and its Master's in India Studies are a step towards addressing this gap." Prof. (Dr.) Sreeram Chaulia, Director General of the Jindal India Institute, emphasising the programme's relevance, remarked, "With India's rise on the world stage, there is a growing need for a structured academic framework that enables a deeper understanding of its rich history, diverse traditions, and evolving role. As India asserts itself, it is equally important to cultivate a nuanced, self-aware engagement with its own civilisational and intellectual foundations. The Master's in India Studies at the Jindal India Institute equips learners with the knowledge and critical insights needed to engage with India's past and present in a way that is both comprehensive and rooted in its own intellectual self-understanding." The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the Jindal India Institute's commitment to fostering a broad and in-depth engagement with India's history, ideas, and contemporary realities globally.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)