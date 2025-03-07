Left Menu

The Pupil Saveetha Eco School Achieves QS I-GAUGE Platinum Plus Milestone

The Pupil Saveetha Eco School has become India's first school to receive the QS I-GAUGE Platinum Plus rating, affirming its global educational standards. Key dignitaries celebrated this achievement, which underscores the school's commitment to holistic education, innovation, and excellence in academics, arts, and sports.

Updated: 07-03-2025 15:30 IST
The Pupil Saveetha Eco School has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first in India to earn the prestigious QS I-GAUGE Platinum Plus rating. This accolade confirms the school's alignment with global educational standards, spanning teaching methods, resources, and a focus on arts and sports.

A ceremony featuring dignitaries and education leaders marked the occasion, with Dr. NM Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor of Saveetha University, highlighting the achievement as a pivotal moment for Indian education. The event was also attended by ministers who praised the school's aspiration for global excellence.

CEO of QS I-GAUGE, Mr. Ravin Nair, noted the rigorous criteria for the award. The school's dedication to a comprehensive approach in education—covering academic, creative, and athletic excellence—stands recognized as a movement towards redefining education in India.

