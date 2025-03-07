The Pupil Saveetha Eco School Achieves QS I-GAUGE Platinum Plus Milestone

The Pupil Saveetha Eco School has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first in India to earn the prestigious QS I-GAUGE Platinum Plus rating. This accolade confirms the school's alignment with global educational standards, spanning teaching methods, resources, and a focus on arts and sports.

A ceremony featuring dignitaries and education leaders marked the occasion, with Dr. NM Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor of Saveetha University, highlighting the achievement as a pivotal moment for Indian education. The event was also attended by ministers who praised the school's aspiration for global excellence.

CEO of QS I-GAUGE, Mr. Ravin Nair, noted the rigorous criteria for the award. The school's dedication to a comprehensive approach in education—covering academic, creative, and athletic excellence—stands recognized as a movement towards redefining education in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)