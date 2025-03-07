Left Menu

West Bengal Universities Gear Up with Crisis Management Initiatives

In response to recent violence at Jadavpur University, a meeting led by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose with vice-chancellors resulted in plans to establish crisis management cells across state universities. These cells aim to enhance campus security and conflict resolution efforts, alongside mental health support and technological interventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:44 IST
West Bengal Universities Gear Up with Crisis Management Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move following violence at Jadavpur University, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose convened with officiating vice-chancellors of state-run universities to discuss measures for preventing similar incidents.

The meeting, attended by 18 participating universities' VCs, concluded with plans to establish crisis management cells. These cells, alongside increased security measures like CCTV installations and personnel deployment, will address campus conflicts effectively.

Emphasizing long-term solutions, the meeting highlighted the development of mental health services and technological tools such as emergency apps and AI for monitoring digital threats. Collaboration with law enforcement and emergency services was also underscored for comprehensive campus safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025