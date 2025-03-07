West Bengal Universities Gear Up with Crisis Management Initiatives

In a decisive move following violence at Jadavpur University, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose convened with officiating vice-chancellors of state-run universities to discuss measures for preventing similar incidents.

The meeting, attended by 18 participating universities' VCs, concluded with plans to establish crisis management cells. These cells, alongside increased security measures like CCTV installations and personnel deployment, will address campus conflicts effectively.

Emphasizing long-term solutions, the meeting highlighted the development of mental health services and technological tools such as emergency apps and AI for monitoring digital threats. Collaboration with law enforcement and emergency services was also underscored for comprehensive campus safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)