Trump Administration Pulls Columbia University Funding Amid Antisemitism Accusations

The Trump administration announced the cancellation of $400 million in grants to Columbia University, citing antisemitic harassment on campus. The decision, described by civil rights groups as unconstitutional, challenges the freedom of speech. Columbia University says it is committed to addressing prejudice and restoring federal funding.

Updated: 08-03-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 02:08 IST
President Donald Trump

The Trump administration has pulled $400 million in federal funding from Columbia University, attributing the decision to antisemitic harassment incidents reported on the university's New York City campus. This announcement was conveyed through a joint statement by multiple U.S. government departments, including Justice and Education.

The funding cut affects a significant portion of the over $5 billion in grants Columbia receives for healthcare and science research, although specific affected grants were not detailed. Civil rights groups have expressed concerns, suggesting the move may lack due process and could potentially infringe on constitutional rights, particularly regarding protected speech.

Columbia University has been embroiled in controversies related to pro-Palestinian protests on campus, where accusations of both antisemitism and Islamophobia have surfaced. Columbia is committed to combating discrimination and aims to work with the federal government to resolve the funding issue while upholding the safety and wellbeing of its community.

