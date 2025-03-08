Left Menu

Return to Campus: Nepalese Students Reunite with KIIT University

Following tension at KIIT University over a student's death, the majority of Nepalese students who temporarily left the campus have returned. The university has taken steps towards ensuring their safety and fostering an inclusive environment. Authorities continue to probe the incidents surrounding the student's death.

In the wake of a student's tragic death, KIIT University claims that 1,000 of the 1,100 Nepalese students who departed for safety have now returned. This comes amid investigations by the NHRC and Odisha Police into alleged harassment of the students.

Odisha's Higher Education Minister assured the assembly of actions taken to maintain a conducive academic atmosphere. The university expressed gratitude for the central, state, and Nepalese support in facilitating the return of its international student community.

Despite past tensions, the institution promises safety and inclusivity, working closely with student representatives and embassies to address grievances. Meanwhile, a probe continues into the student's death, with findings expected by March 10.

(With inputs from agencies.)

