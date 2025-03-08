Columbia University Faces Federal Funding Cuts Amid Antisemitism Allegations
Columbia University is addressing federal concerns after $400 million in grants were canceled due to alleged antisemitism. The decision follows pro-Palestinian protests. Interim President Katrina Armstrong pledges cooperation with the government to combat antisemitism. The cancellation affects research and operations, while civil rights groups question its legality.
Columbia University is grappling with the repercussions of losing $400 million in federal funding after the Trump administration accused the institution of permitting antisemitic behavior on its campus. This move follows ongoing protests linked to pro-Palestinian sentiments post the October 2023 Israel-Gaza conflict.
In response, Interim President Katrina Armstrong has assured the Columbia community of efforts to address government concerns. Armstrong emphasized that the university is committed to tackling antisemitism seriously. The withdrawal of funds represents a significant portion of Columbia's federal contributions, signaling potential impacts on research and other vital operations.
While the administration has not disclosed specific canceled grants, the Education Department labels the protests unlawful, claiming they disadvantage Jewish students. Nonetheless, civil rights advocates argue that the fund cuts violate protected speech and anticipate legal battles ahead.
(With inputs from agencies.)
