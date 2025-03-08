Interns Assaulted over Instagram Jokes in Gujarat Medical College

In a troubling incident at the Government Medical College in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, two interns were allegedly detained and assaulted by batchmates following a dispute over Instagram jokes, according to police reports on Saturday.

The college administration treated the episode as ragging, swiftly suspending four students. Two FIRs were filed, with the interns currently hospitalized due to the assault. The accused students, also disgruntled over the handling of convocation and sports activities, allegedly issued death threats.

The dean confirmed the involvement of the anti-ragging committee, which took decisive action against the involved students. An investigation continues as authorities seek further resolutions in the coming week.

(With inputs from agencies.)